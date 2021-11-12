Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 76,646 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.23% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $19,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTBI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 3,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $90,871.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,144.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $110,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,052 shares in the company, valued at $360,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $377,323 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $30.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.47 million, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.68.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 8.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

