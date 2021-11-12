Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Leelyn Smith LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,565 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after buying an additional 371,073 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after buying an additional 370,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after buying an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10,382.0% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 269,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 267,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $110.35 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $85.70 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.19.

