Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Holdings Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,097 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $12,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $526,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 399.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 288,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,259,000 after purchasing an additional 230,316 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 59,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $89.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.03. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.32 and a 12 month high of $98.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.136 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

