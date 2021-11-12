Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 720.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,966,000 after buying an additional 102,335 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGK stock opened at $256.00 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $190.19 and a 1 year high of $261.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.84.

