Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 4.3% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Headinvest LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $22,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

BSV opened at $81.22 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $82.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.09.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

