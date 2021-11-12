Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $427.00. The stock had a trading volume of 34,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,387. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $322.73 and a twelve month high of $432.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.