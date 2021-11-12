Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Applied Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Applied Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 7.7% of Applied Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517,357 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,104 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND opened at $85.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

