Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €84.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VAR1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Varta in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Varta in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Varta in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €98.83 ($116.27).

Shares of VAR1 stock opened at €116.60 ($137.18) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €123.47 and its 200-day moving average price is €130.08. Varta has a 12 month low of €99.70 ($117.29) and a 12 month high of €181.30 ($213.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

