Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 175.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vaxart in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Shares of VXRT stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $819.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70. Vaxart has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vaxart will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VXRT. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 1,171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

