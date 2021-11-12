Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,422,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $20,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Vector Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,148,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,661,000 after acquiring an additional 143,685 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC grew its position in Vector Group by 24.6% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 509,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 100,753 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Vector Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Vector Group by 39.6% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vector Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,798,000 after acquiring an additional 98,492 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VGR. Oppenheimer raised shares of Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

VGR stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

