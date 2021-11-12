Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.270-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million-$160 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146 million.

VECO stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 79.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $27.99.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In other news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Veeco Instruments stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

