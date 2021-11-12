Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Velocys (LON:VLS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON:VLS opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.18) on Wednesday. Velocys has a twelve month low of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 14.96 ($0.20). The firm has a market cap of £143.88 million and a PE ratio of -16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.40.
Velocys Company Profile
Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Velocys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.