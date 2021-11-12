Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Velocys (LON:VLS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:VLS opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.18) on Wednesday. Velocys has a twelve month low of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 14.96 ($0.20). The firm has a market cap of £143.88 million and a PE ratio of -16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.40.

Velocys Company Profile

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

