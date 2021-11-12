Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of VLDR opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. Velodyne Lidar has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 79.70% and a negative net margin of 462.29%. The company had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $61,882.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 29,429 shares of company stock valued at $189,442 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

