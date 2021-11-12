Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.670-$0.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $54.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ventas has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

