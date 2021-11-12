Veracity Capital LLC Invests $202,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 980 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 26.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $261,361,000 after purchasing an additional 266,336 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 125,872 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,894,000 after buying an additional 19,622 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 326.5% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,922 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $219.10 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $143.63 and a 12-month high of $228.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.17 and its 200 day moving average is $203.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $5,822,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,230,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total transaction of $526,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,723 shares of company stock worth $35,219,787 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.84.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

