Veracity Capital LLC Invests $251,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,933,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,086,000 after acquiring an additional 77,265 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $104.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.00. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.31 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

