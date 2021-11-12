Veracity Capital LLC Invests $309,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.33 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.