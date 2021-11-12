Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.58, but opened at $36.48. Veritone shares last traded at $35.82, with a volume of 8,787 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VERI. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on Veritone in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veritone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,901,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,485,000 after purchasing an additional 94,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,155,000 after buying an additional 67,319 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 6.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,328,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,730,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 56.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after buying an additional 288,272 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 161.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after buying an additional 477,237 shares during the period. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 3.05.

Veritone Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

