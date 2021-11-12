Verity & Verity LLC Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.8% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after buying an additional 29,691 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.24. The company had a trading volume of 43,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,720,962. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.65. The stock has a market cap of $353.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.31.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $496,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,175 shares of company stock worth $47,997,070 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

