VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Down 9.9% This Week

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $63.19 million and approximately $25,375.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001512 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 65,838,339.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79397349 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00071538 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00072088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00097899 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,616.08 or 0.07207494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,186.77 or 1.00220399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 65,258,389 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

