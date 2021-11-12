ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VIAC stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.38. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

