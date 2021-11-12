VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 82,298.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,264 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,319,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,457,000 after purchasing an additional 921,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in VICI Properties by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VICI Properties by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,834 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,102,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,599,000 after purchasing an additional 726,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,506,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,908 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

VICI opened at $29.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

