Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vicor by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vicor by 4.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Vicor by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vicor alerts:

Shares of VICR stock opened at $160.99 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.08 and a fifty-two week high of $162.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.89 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.70.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VICR. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

In other Vicor news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $2,332,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 24,788 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $3,867,671.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,385 shares of company stock valued at $21,780,118. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.