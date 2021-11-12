Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stock Position Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Victory Capital worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at $1,896,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 36.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 40.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,286 shares in the last quarter. 16.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VCTR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average is $32.60. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.85%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.