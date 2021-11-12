VIMworld Price Reaches $0.0076 (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last week, VIMworld has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. VIMworld has a total market cap of $42.46 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIMworld alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 65,801,015.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79536824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001862 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00071517 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00053445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

About VIMworld

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.