Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VINP opened at $12.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.31 and a quick ratio of 14.31. Vinci Partners Investments has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.