Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives $23.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

VNOM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.54. 345,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.22 and a beta of 2.54.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,169.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after buying an additional 1,237,787 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after buying an additional 1,152,828 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,916,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after buying an additional 509,193 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.