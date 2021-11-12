Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Investec upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Virgin Money UK stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $2.80.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

