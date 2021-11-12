Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 79.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,268,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,734,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,645,000 after buying an additional 35,225 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZBH. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

ZBH stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.26 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

