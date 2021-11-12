Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 116.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,648 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EDU. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541,185 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6,158.1% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 25,032,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,453,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632,390 shares in the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,470,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,666,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,996,000 after buying an additional 15,322,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 905.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,527,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,385,000 after buying an additional 11,281,601 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EDU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.19. 282,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,481,676. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.90.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

