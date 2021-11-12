Virtu Financial LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,583 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,935,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,598,000 after acquiring an additional 41,782 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,827,174. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.38. The company has a market capitalization of $609.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $89.78 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

