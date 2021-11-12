Virtu Financial LLC Increases Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 104.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,936,000 after purchasing an additional 28,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,150,000 after acquiring an additional 45,056 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,964,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,437,000 after acquiring an additional 93,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after acquiring an additional 514,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,479 shares of company stock worth $1,859,725 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,512. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.23 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

