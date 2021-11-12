Virtu Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 621.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.28.

Shares of TEAM traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $445.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,609. The company’s 50-day moving average is $408.37 and its 200 day moving average is $318.89. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $184.90 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 123.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

