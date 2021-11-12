Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 208,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Health Assurance Acquisition by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter worth $164,000.

Health Assurance Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,829. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $16.33.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

