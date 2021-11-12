Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €74.00 ($87.06) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 40.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VNA. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €65.61 ($77.19).

VNA opened at €52.70 ($62.00) on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 12 month high of €61.66 ($72.54). The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €53.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.51.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

