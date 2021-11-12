VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Buys $96,437.70 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli bought 7,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $96,437.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $118,700.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Beat Kahli bought 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $171,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $112,100.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Beat Kahli purchased 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $157,800.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $59,350.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $304.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.35. VOXX International Co. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $27.78.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. VOXX International had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 4.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 32,306 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

About VOXX International

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

