VPC Impact Acquisition Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VIH)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 107,645 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,114% compared to the typical volume of 4,863 call options.

Shares of VIH stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04. VPC Impact Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $22.56.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the second quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VPC Impact Acquisition by 5.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.