VPC Impact Acquisition Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VIH)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 4,256 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,318% compared to the average volume of 176 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in VPC Impact Acquisition by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,183,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after buying an additional 199,164 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $11,224,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,660,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,404,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 34,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIH stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

