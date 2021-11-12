VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.66% and a negative return on equity of 138.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ VYNE opened at $1.34 on Friday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VYNE Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) by 438.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of VYNE Therapeutics worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.