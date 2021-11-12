WABnetwork Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. In the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 47.6% lower against the US dollar. One WABnetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. WABnetwork has a market capitalization of $108,802.77 and $18.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00053445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.19 or 0.00222403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00090352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

