Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 16,500 Shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Velocity Acquisition were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VELOU. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $16,878,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $14,790,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $6,902,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,930,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,481,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS VELOU opened at $10.02 on Friday. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

