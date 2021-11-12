Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,812 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Masco by 4.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,705,000 after acquiring an additional 805,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Masco by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,142,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,600,000 after acquiring an additional 53,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Masco by 2.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,215,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,442,000 after purchasing an additional 77,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Masco by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,605,000 after purchasing an additional 223,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Masco’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.