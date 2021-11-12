Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,376 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 59,102 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMF. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 32.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 34,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,338 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 8.7% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,562 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 14.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $288,000.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of KMF opened at $7.63 on Friday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.