Walleye Capital LLC Buys 14,850 Shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSPU. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 453,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 161,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter.

Get Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners alerts:

NASDAQ ATSPU opened at $9.97 on Friday. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.