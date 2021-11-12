Walleye Capital LLC Has $851,000 Holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTG. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 53.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 18.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

NYSE NTG opened at $33.45 on Friday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $33.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

