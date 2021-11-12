Walleye Capital LLC Sells 2,411 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 27,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 505.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 22,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 461,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,536,000 after acquiring an additional 173,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WLK. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.69.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $101.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $70.68 and a 1 year high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $63,585.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.