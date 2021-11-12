Waltonchain One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.39 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $79.79 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,653.47 or 0.07272573 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00086625 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00084060 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,859,179 coins and its circulating supply is 78,138,147 coins. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.