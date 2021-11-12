Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wave Life Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the company will earn ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

WVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.53.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.52. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

