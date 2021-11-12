Wedbush Comments on CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CytomX Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.20) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.90). Wedbush also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $457.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.70. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 533.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

