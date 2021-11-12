Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN):

11/11/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $653.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Regeneron posted better-than-expected third-quarter 2021 results, beating on both earnings and sales. Strong demand for Eylea and Dupixent maintained momentum for the company. Incremental contribution from REGEN-COV has boosted the top line significantly and should propel sales as the pandemic continues. Continued growth in Eylea and Dupixent through further penetration in existing indications and a promising late-stage pipeline set the momentum for growth. The approval of Libtayo in the lucrative indication of NSCLC and BCC should further boost the drug’s sales in the upcoming quarters. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far. However, Regeneron relies on Eylea for a major bulk of its sales and the drug is likely to face stiff competition from the recently approved therapies. Dupixent and Libtayo also face stiff competition.”

11/10/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $700.00 to $760.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $798.00 to $850.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $571.00 to $617.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $842.00 to $844.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $785.00 to $798.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $831.00 to $842.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $606.00 to $571.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $831.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $669.00 to $706.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $675.00 to $690.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $670.00 to $700.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $787.00 to $831.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

REGN stock opened at $626.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $609.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $577.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 58.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director P Roy Vagelos sold 10,039 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.04, for a total value of $6,525,751.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,845 shares of company stock worth $155,980,140. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,818,000 after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

